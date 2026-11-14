2 killed, 20 injured as devotees’ tractor-trolley overturns

Two people died and around 20 were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Datia district.

DATIA: Two people died and around 20 were injured when a tractor-trolley carrying devotees overturned in Datia district on Saturday.

Family members of injured passengers said the trolley overturned while taking a turn. Three tractors were travelling together, and two had crossed the spot before the third vehicle overturned. The accident took place near a bridge close to Ratangarh Mata Temple, according to Dr Jai Narayan Baghel, medical officer at Gwalior Trauma Centre.

Five referred to Gwalior

The injured were taken to hospitals in Datia and Gwalior. Five people with serious injuries, including two women and three men, were referred to Gwalior Trauma Centre. Other injured passengers were admitted to Datia Medical College and nearby facilities.

“Two people died while around 20 sustained injuries in the incident so far,” Baghel said. Initial information suggested that 25 to 30 people had been travelling in the trolley. The five patients at the trauma centre were stable and conscious, he said. They could provide their names and other details. Doctors had conducted CT scans and X-rays.

Inquiry under way

Officials had not released the identities of the two people who died. The precise circumstances of the accident are under inquiry. Most injured were sent to Datia Medical College, while those requiring specialised care were transferred to Gwalior for further treatment.