State proposes mandatory digital display of ethanol blending

BENGALURU: Amid escalating political debate and mounting consumer concern over fuel quality across Karnataka, the state government has announced plans to mandate real-time digital screen displays at all retail petrol pumps. These screens will clearly show motorists the exact percentage of ethanol blended into their petrol.

Recent laboratory tests commissioned by state authorities revealed that certain petrol samples collected from various districts contained ethanol levels reaching up to 31.2 percent, well above the prescribed national E20 standard of 20 percent. These findings triggered immediate friction between state officials and oil marketing companies, who maintain that all distributed fuel strictly conforms to Bureau of Indian Standards specifications.

State leaders, including Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad, emphasized that the independent test results point to potential risks for vehicle engines, reduced fuel efficiency, and accelerated component wear. To ensure complete transparency, the upcoming regulatory framework will not only display blending proportions but also incorporate essential safety guidelines and handling protocols for retail fuel stations.

Additionally, the state administration is developing a dedicated online public portal. This digital platform will allow commuters and vehicle owners to seamlessly submit formal complaints regarding fuel quality, dispensing discrepancies, or suspected over-blending at local outlets. State authorities intend to continue routine laboratory verifications of fuel samples across independent testing facilities and are preparing formal communications to urge central regulatory bodies to address the discrepancies.

Motorists across Bengaluru and surrounding districts have welcomed greater transparency, hoping the measures will prevent unexpected engine trouble. Industry representatives have noted that while biofuel integration remains a national priority, clearer consumer communication will help alleviate growing anxieties at the pump. The state government reiterated its commitment to protecting consumer interests through rigorous monitoring and continuous public reporting.