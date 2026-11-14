Vijayendra announces statewide panchayat election tours

BENGALURU: Escalating its political offensive against the ruling administration, the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced a rigorous, organized strategy to contest upcoming Zilla Panchayat and Taluk Panchayat elections across the state.

The strategic roadmap was finalized during a high-level party meeting held at the Ramada Resort under the leadership of BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra. The deliberations drew prominent party stalwarts, including National General Secretary and State In-charge Harish Dwivedi, Co-in-charge Kasam Venkateswaralu, former Chief Minister and Central Parliamentary Board member B.S. Yediyurappa, Assembly Opposition Leader R. Ashok, and Vidhan Parishad Opposition Leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy.

Describing the upcoming rural polls as a “workers’ election,” Vijayendra announced that senior leadership will embark on extensive district and taluk tours to galvanize grassroots support.

During the strategy sessions, leaders sharply criticized the state government over escalating living costs and administrative paralysis. The BJP highlighted severe financial strain on common citizens driven by hikes in milk prices, stamp duty rates, government bus fares, excise duties on alcohol, and fuel surcharges on petrol and diesel. Furthermore, the party lambasted the administration over stalled development works, soaring administrative corruption, and acute agrarian distress.

“The government is treating farmers like beggars. Drought compensation is not being disbursed properly, and the administration has utterly failed in basic drought management,” Vijayendra asserted. He also flagged administrative backlogs concerning the delayed disbursement of widow and senior citizen pensions over recent months.

To counter what it termed government misinformation and governance failures, the opposition party plans to codify these grievances into a comprehensive chargesheet for public dissemination. The BJP intends to launch coordinated agitations across all taluks to raise public awareness regarding sharp inflationary pressures, deteriorating law and order, and policy failures, expressing firm confidence in securing decisive victories in the grassroots polls.