KPSC sets stage for Gazetted Probationer prelims

BENGALURU: Comprehensive administrative and security arrangements have been finalized across Karnataka as the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) prepares to conduct the preliminary examination for 319 Gazetted Probationer (Group A and B) posts today, November 15, 2026.

A total of 147,067 aspirants have registered to take the statewide examination, which will span 345 sub-centers across multiple districts, including Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru, Belagavi, Ballari, Davanagere, Kalaburagi, and Dharwad.

Webcasting and jammers

Following previous malpractice controversies, strict oversight measures have been implemented. Examination centers will feature continuous CCTV surveillance, live webcasting monitored through command centers, and signal jammers to block electronic devices. Police personnel, including officers of the rank of PSI and above, have been deployed for rigorous frisking, and facial-recognition biometric verification will be enforced.

A 200-meter radius around all examination venues has been declared a restricted zone under Section 163 of the BNSS, with local photocopy shops and internet cafes ordered to remain shut during testing hours. Furthermore, OMR answer sheets will be scanned on the day of the exam, with copies securely distributed between candidates, the KPSC, and district treasuries.

What candidates may wear

District administrations have clarified guidelines regarding religious and personal items. Candidates are permitted to wear traditional sacred symbols such as the mangalsutra (sacred necklace) and janivara (sacred thread). However, authorities have strictly prohibited other items, including religious wrist threads, shivadara, shivalinga pendants, amulets (tayita), rudraksha beads, earrings, caps, headgear, and heavy garments with excessive pockets. Aspirants are advised to wear light clothing and thin-soled sandals or slippers.

To assist out-of-town applicants, district bodies have arranged specialized travel and accommodation facilities such as designated regional centers alongside medical teams, emergency ambulances, and uninterrupted power supplies via local utility providers.