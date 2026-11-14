Police probe chilling details of family murders

BENGALURU: Investigators probing the brutal mass murder of seven members of a single family have uncovered chilling details of premeditation and a complete lack of remorse from the primary suspects, identified as Indushekhar and a co-accused.

According to police sources leading the interrogation, Indushekhar exhibited an eerie calmness following his arrest, flatly stating, “I feel relieved now.” He justified the horrific crime by claiming that his wife subjected him to persistent verbal abuse and contempt, while alleging that her extended family supported her behavior. These domestic grievances were cited as the primary motive behind the coordinated massacre.

Promise of property

The co-accused has reportedly confessed to active participation in the conspiracy, admitting that she aided him after he promised to transfer a family property located in Srirampura into her name. Investigators revealed that she was fully aware of the murder plot beforehand yet chose to remain silent. Beyond keeping the secret, she allegedly assisted in executing the killings, disposing of the bodies, and systematically destroying critical physical evidence.

As part of the clean-up operation, she reportedly procured commercial quantities of Phenyl and Lysol to scrub bloodstains from the crime scene, attempting to erase forensic traces.

Police uncovered evidence suggesting meticulous advance planning. Prior to carrying out the murders, Indushekhar had allegedly prepared official stamp papers and coerced all seven victims into providing their thumbprints. The accused reportedly believed that executing the family in secret would prevent discovery, allowing him and the co-accused to secure full ownership and control of the disputed real estate assets without interference.

Law enforcement agencies have intensified their inquiries, gathering forensic evidence and digital trails to construct a watertight prosecution case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) as judicial proceedings commence.