BWCC Chief inspects New BEL Road infrastructure

BENGALURU: Stepping up municipal oversight on critical urban infrastructure projects, Bengaluru West City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag, IAS, conducted an intensive spot inspection along New BEL Road within the Malleshwara Division limits.

The high-level municipal assessment focused on expediting stalled or ongoing utility installation works and ensuring strict adherence to engineering standards across arterial commercial zones.

During the morning site visit, Commissioner Shilpa Nag interacted directly with municipal engineers, site contractors, and utility representatives. She specifically reviewed infrastructure projects executed by GAIL Gas Limited, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM).

The Commissioner instructed all concerned departmental heads and utility providers to synchronize their schedules with the Corporation’s Engineering Division to swiftly finalize ongoing underground pipeline and cabling works. Emphasizing structural longevity, she mandated that utility restoration must meet rigorous quality benchmarks to prevent recurring road cuts and surface degradation.

A primary focus of the Commissioner’s directive was the immediate rectification of unauthorized structural modifications and commercial encroachments along pedestrian footpaths. She noted that illegal ramps and paving alterations frequently obstruct pedestrian movement, forcing citizens onto active roadways.

Officials were directed to clear all impediments to ensure safe, unobstructed walkability for commuters and residents. Simultaneously, the engineering wing was ordered to undertake comprehensive road re-surfacing and pothole repairs to restore optimal vehicular flow along the busy New BEL Road corridor.

The inspection tour was accompanied by a senior administrative delegation. Key officials present during the site review included Zone-2 Chief Engineer Jayashankar B.S., Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers, departmental project engineers, and municipal field staff responsible for regional oversight.

Local civic bodies have urged commercial establishments and residents along the corridor to cooperate with ongoing utility finalization and footpath clearance drives as the municipal corporation moves to complete infrastructural enhancements ahead of upcoming seasonal schedules.