5 tremors jolt Assam, J&K and Ladakh

GUWAHATI: Five earthquakes were recorded across Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, with no reports of damage to life or property.

The strongest tremor measured magnitude 4.0 and struck Assam’s Kamrup district at 2:43 p.m. It occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. Tremors were felt in several parts of Assam, including Guwahati. The agency shared the earthquake details on X.

Four other tremors, ranging from magnitude 2.9 to 3.9, were recorded in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh within 11 hours. Three were in the Chenab Valley region, while the fourth struck Leh.

Kishtwar district recorded a magnitude 3.3 earthquake at 2:38 a.m., with its epicentre 15 kilometres deep. Doda district experienced a magnitude 3.8 tremor at 8:48 a.m., at a depth of five kilometres. Another earthquake measuring 2.9 struck Doda at 1:09 p.m., with its epicentre 10 kilometres deep.

No damage or injuries were reported in the affected areas. The series of tremors occurred across three regions, with the Assam quake felt in Guwahati and other parts of the state.