HC moots lowering juvenile age to 16

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has urged lawmakers to consider lowering the age threshold for juveniles and children in conflict with the law to 16, citing growing maturity at that age.

Justice A. Badharudeen made the observation while hearing a petition by Kollam resident Vinod Vikram. He sought action against the sale and serving of liquor to people below 23, as well as their consumption of alcohol.

The petition referred to a crash at Nedumbassery. An 18‑year-old, allegedly under the influence of alcohol, drove a Mini Cooper into a scooter, killing three people. The petition names the state government, the Director of the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, the Excise Commissioner and the managing directors of three bars alleged to have served liquor to Suhail Sajeev, the accused in the case.

In an interim order on Friday, the court said the petition needed detailed consideration, pointing to similar incidents. It said lawmakers should consider changes to statutes dealing with juveniles and children in conflict with the law, taking account of what it described as growing maturity among 16‑year-olds.

The court directed the Excise Commissioner to file a statement describing steps taken to enforce provisions of the Kerala Abkari Act. The commissioner must also suggest ways to apply the law and protect the public from danger.