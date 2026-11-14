Abhishek Banerjee questioned over May remarks

KOLKATA: Banerjee appeared at Bhowanipore police station after being summoned in a case linked to his May 2 post on X. He had replied to BJP leader Amit Malviya, who criticised his Diamond Harbour model. A complaint was filed on May 27. Complainant Arnabkanti Biswas said he objected to remarks he believed insulted Gujaratis and challenged the Union government.

The exchange took place on the day repolling was held at 15 polling stations in the Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies. The Election Commission had not decided whether to order a repoll in Falta.

After leaving the station, Banerjee said he had answered the summons and would cooperate with investigators. He said he had faced inquiries by the Enforcement Directorate, Central Bureau of Investigation and police. He added that he would continue to describe the BJP as “Bangla-birodhi,” or anti-Bengal.

A first information report was registered against Banerjee at Girish Park police station over remarks about police officers. He had said he was keeping a list of officers acting on BJP leaders’ instructions and warned they would face consequences if power changed. BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar accused him of making remarks against the Constitution and said he would receive no political immunity. Banerjee has faced complaints since the BJP took office in May.