Worker alleges ₹350 crore GST deals in his name

BALLARI: A young man working at a Toyota showroom in Ballari has approached the police, alleging that his personal documents were misused to carry out GST transactions worth more than ₹350 crore without his knowledge.

The complainant, Roshan, earns a monthly salary of ₹15,000 and works as a service adviser. According to the complaint, his Aadhaar card, PAN card, bank passbook and electricity bills were allegedly used to register a business named ‘Roshan Enterprises’.

A mobile number and email address belonging to another person were reportedly provided during the GST registration. The complaint alleges that transactions exceeding ₹350 crore were carried out in the name of a plastics business over five months. The GST account was later suspended.

Family learns about alleged fraud

The matter came to light when Central GST (CGST) officials visited Roshan’s house on Thursday to enquire about the suspended GST account. His father, Fakruddin, who works at an air-conditioner warehouse, and other family members were reportedly shocked by the development.

After learning about the issue, Roshan approached the GST office for clarification. He later went to the Cyber Crime Police Station with his family and filed a complaint.

Roshan said his family had never operated a business or received messages about the GST registration. He alleged that their personal documents had been misused while someone else’s contact details were provided.

Fakruddin demanded the immediate identification and arrest of those responsible.

Police have registered an FIR and started an investigation. Officials are examining bank accounts, salary records and other documents to establish how the alleged transactions were carried out.

The family has also questioned how such a large volume of transactions could take place without proper verification.