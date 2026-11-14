KAS exam: Tight security at Kalaburagi centres

KALABURAGI: Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Ikramulla Shariff has directed officials to ensure strict security and transparent arrangements for the Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) Gazetted Probationers Preliminary Examination scheduled for November 15.

The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) is conducting the examination to fill 319 Group A and Group B posts for the 2026–27 recruitment cycle.

Arrangements on election lines

Chairing a preparatory meeting at his office, the Deputy Commissioner instructed officials to make arrangements on the lines of election security. A total of 11,745 candidates will appear at 29 examination centres across the district. A separate centre has been arranged for candidates with disabilities.

Of the 240 candidates with disabilities, 212 will appear under the general category, while 28 will take the examination with the assistance of scribes. Paper I will be held from 10 am to noon and Paper II from 2 pm to 4 pm.

A three-member committee comprising the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Deputy Director of Pre-University Education and Deputy Director of the District Treasury has been formed to supervise the storage and distribution of confidential examination materials.

Ten routes have been identified for transporting question papers. Officers have been appointed to oversee their safe movement. Three personnel will monitor CCTV footage round the clock. Each centre will have designated supervisory officers, while six senior officers will serve as examination observers. Two invigilators will be deployed in every examination hall.

CCTV cameras will be installed in all examination halls. A webcasting monitoring centre has been established at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium, with six officials assigned to monitor the centres.

An OMR sheet scanning centre will be set up at the Deputy Commissioner’s office after the examination. Police security, including two armed personnel and a Police Sub-Inspector, will be provided at the facility.

The City Police Commissioner has also been directed to take preventive action under Sections 126 and 129 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) against individuals suspected of disrupting the examination.

City Police Commissioner Dr. S.D. Sharanappa, Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu, DCP Shalu, Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunasgi and other departmental officials attended the meeting.