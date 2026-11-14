Bilimale warns Kannada schools are vanishing fast

RAICHUR: Kannada schools are shutting down and employment opportunities for Kannadigas are declining, despite repeated government directives to protect and promote the language, said Kannada Development Authority Chairman Dr. Purushottama Bilimale.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 12th District Kannada Sahitya Sammelana, organised by the district unit of the Kannada Sahitya Parishat at Pandit Siddarama Jambaladinni Rangamandira on Saturday.

Bilimale said Kannada faces challenges at the local, district and State levels. Although the government issues orders favouring Kannada, their implementation remains weak. He expressed concern over the closure of Kannada-medium schools and the declining number of students.

Employment for locals

Referring to the proposed investment of ₹10 lakh crore in Karnataka announced by Minister M.B. Patil, Bilimale said such investments must create sufficient employment for local people. He pointed out that the Sarojini Mahishi Report, aimed at securing jobs for Kannadigas, was yet to be implemented despite being revised and submitted to the government.

He said migrant workers were increasing in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, while local people were moving elsewhere in search of jobs. He also expressed concern over the shortage of Kannada-speaking workers in Shivamogga’s arecanut plantations.

Bilimale said nearly 2,000 schools had reportedly disappeared and many candidates appearing for examinations lacked adequate Kannada knowledge. He also criticised the declining use of Kannada words in visual media.

Kannada must be first language

He stressed that Kannada should be the first language in all schools, irrespective of their medium of instruction. He warned that CBSE schools ignoring this requirement could face action, including cancellation of recognition.

Referring to language growth figures, he said Hindi had grown by 66 per cent, Marathi and Punjabi by 9.5 per cent, while Kannada’s growth stood at just 3.7 per cent.

He urged literary organisations and the public to press the government for effective implementation of Kannada-friendly policies. While acknowledging the importance of English for international communication, he said Kannada must receive priority in its home State.

He warned that neglecting Kannada in favour of other languages could weaken the State’s linguistic and cultural identity.