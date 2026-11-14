Drinking water units planned for all government schools: MLA

SHIDLAGHATTA: Clean drinking water units will be installed in all government schools across Shidlaghatta taluk, with their capacity determined by student strength, said MLA B.N. Ravikumar.

He was speaking at a Praja Seva Andolana programme organised at Ganjigunte village on Saturday. He said the State Government had launched the campaign to help people access government services without repeatedly visiting different offices.

He said officials had been instructed to resolve public grievances promptly. Of the 57 applications received at the programme, efforts were being made to settle eligible cases according to government rules. Applications that could be resolved immediately were being addressed on the spot.

Ravikumar also said that, with the support of Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) had started work on drinking water units in 25 villages at a cost of ₹1.40 crore.

Criticism of State Government

Criticising the Congress government, the MLA alleged that repeated increases in milk prices, electricity tariffs and liquor prices had burdened the public. He said the government should provide incentive grants to farmers.

He also criticised the Congress over its protests against the Centre and said political demonstrations should not provoke young people.

Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said the country was working towards becoming a global economic power.

Rules out joining Congress

Ravikumar said he had received repeated invitations to join the Congress since becoming an MLA but remained committed to the ideals of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda. He said his priority was to secure special grants and promote the development of his constituency.

Tahsildar N. Gagana Sindhu, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Hemavathi, CHIMUL director Bank Muniyappa, former Taluk Panchayat president Narasimhamurthy and Meluru Manjunatha were among those present.

During the programme, sanction letters for various government welfare schemes were distributed to beneficiaries.