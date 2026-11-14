Women employees seek more buses on Chincholi route

KALABURAGI: The Kalaburagi district unit of the Akhila Karnataka State Government Women Employees’ Association has urged the Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) to introduce additional bus services on the Kalaburagi–Chincholi route to ease overcrowding during peak hours.

A delegation led by district unit president Renuka Ramesh Dange submitted a memorandum to KKRTC Chairman Arun Kumar M.Y. Patil, highlighting the difficulties faced by women government employees, particularly teachers, who commute daily between the two places.

According to the association, several women employees travel from Kalaburagi to Chincholi to attend their duties. However, inadequate bus services between 7 am and 8 am on the onward journey and between 4 pm and 5 pm on the return journey have caused considerable inconvenience.

The memorandum stated that buses operating during these peak hours are heavily overcrowded, leaving many commuters without seats and sometimes even sufficient standing space.

Standing room only

The association pointed out that women teachers, who spend several hours standing while conducting classes, are forced to travel back in overcrowded buses, adding to their physical exhaustion and health-related difficulties. It said the situation could also affect their professional responsibilities.

The delegation requested the corporation to operate additional buses and trips during the morning and evening peak hours to ensure safer and more comfortable travel for women employees and other daily commuters.

Responding to the request, KKRTC Chairman Arun Kumar M.Y. Patil assured the delegation that the issue would be addressed. He promised to deploy one additional bus from Kalaburagi to Chincholi in the morning and another from Chincholi to Kalaburagi in the evening.

The association welcomed the assurance and expressed hope that the additional services would provide relief to daily commuters.

Chincholi taluk unit president Sunita Kallur, district unit vice-president Shobha Patil, Shanta Jatti, Sridevi and other office-bearers were present during the meeting.