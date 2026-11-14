Vishnuvardhan takes charge as Mysuru City Police Commissioner

MYSURU: N. Vishnuvardhan, Director of the Karnataka Police Academy (KPA), Mysuru, on Saturday took charge as Commissioner of the Mysuru City Police Commissionerate.

He succeeded Seema Latkar, who had been serving as the police commissioner since July 5, 2024. Vishnuvardhan belongs to the 2012 IPS batch and has served as Assistant Commissioner of Police, K.R. Division, Mysuru; Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order), Mysuru Commissionerate of Police; and Superintendent of Police of Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts.

He was promoted to Deputy Inspector General of Police and posted to the KPA as its Director.

In the absence of the outgoing Police Commissioner Seema Latkar, he took charge from DCP (Crime and Traffic) K.S. Sundar Raj.