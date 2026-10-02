Vijay launches expanded free bus travel scheme

Chennai Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Friday launched the expanded ‘Vettri Payanam’ scheme, extending free bus travel to women and transgender persons across additional categories of government bus services in the state. Vijay formally launched the expanded scheme at the Koyambedu bus terminus by issuing zero-fare tickets to women passengers. The initiative, launched on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, expands the existing free-travel facility to Express, Limited Stop Service (LSS), Deluxe, Mofussil Ordinary and Ghat Ordinary buses operating beyond 40 km. According to the state government, 12,695 buses will operate around 1,68,500 single trips every day under the expanded scheme, benefiting an estimated 84.32 lakh women passengers daily. The facility will cover services operated by the state’s seven transport corporations. There is no income ceiling for beneficiaries and no restriction on the number of trips they can make each day. The expansion builds on the earlier ‘Vidiyal Payanam’ scheme, under which women were allowed free travel mainly on ordinary city and town buses and certain ordinary services in hilly areas. The expanded initiative brings several additional categories of services under the zero-fare facility, allowing women to travel longer distances without paying fares. The government said the expanded facility is intended to improve access to education, employment, healthcare and other essential services. Students travelling to colleges located far from their homes and working women commuting to workplaces are among those expected to benefit. Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban said the scheme was aimed at supporting education, livelihoods and economic empowerment by reducing transport costs. Electronic ticketing machines in the buses covered under the scheme have been integrated to record free journeys. The state government had completed testing and verification ahead of the launch. The scheme is expected to widen the reach of subsidised public transport and provide greater mobility to eligible passengers across Tamil Nadu.