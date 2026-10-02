Fadnavis inaugurates Dharavi Experience Centre in Mumbai

Mumbai Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday inaugurated the Dharavi Experience Centre near Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), offering residents a detailed preview of the proposed redevelopment of the neighbourhood. Spread across 22,500 square feet, the centre features life-size models of proposed rehabilitation and renewal homes, digital displays, interactive exhibits and a detailed 3D walkthrough. The facility is designed to help residents understand the planned changes to housing, workplaces, roads, transport facilities, public amenities and open spaces. Visitors can walk through furnished and unfurnished models of proposed 350-square-foot and 500-square-foot apartments. The displays provide an idea of the layouts and how the proposed homes could be used. The centre also showcases Dharavi’s history, businesses and entrepreneurial activities, highlighting the close connection between homes and livelihoods that characterises the area. The proposed redevelopment plan envisages an integrated urban district with upgraded housing and commercial spaces, schools, healthcare facilities, places of worship, public transport, parks and other social infrastructure. A proposed Multimodal Transport Hub is intended to integrate different modes of transport and improve connectivity within Dharavi and the wider Mumbai region. Environmental components highlighted at the centre include the proposed rejuvenation of the Mithi River, development of a 3.3-kilometre public riverfront and around 40,000 trees across Dharavi. Parks and additional open spaces are also part of the proposed plan. The redevelopment is being implemented through the Maharashtra government’s Dharavi Redevelopment Project, with Adani Navbharat Developers involved in execution. Fadnavis said the centre would allow residents to directly understand the proposed future of their homes, neighbourhoods and workplaces. The facility also provides digital and assisted services offering information about surveys, eligibility, documentation and rehabilitation procedures. The chief minister said the centre would help address questions and misinformation by providing information about the project in one place. During the inauguration, Fadnavis also unveiled an anthem dedicated to Dharavi and released a coffee-table book documenting the neighbourhood’s history, culture, businesses and entrepreneurial ecosystem.