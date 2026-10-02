Assam Governor concludes anti-drug awareness padayatra

Guwahati Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Friday concluded the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp Padayatra in Guwahati, marking the end of a fortnight-long campaign across the state to raise awareness about drug abuse and encourage collective action against substance addiction. The padayatra, which began on September 17 in Cachar, covered 10 districts, including Cachar, Sribhumi, Dibrugarh, Tinsukia, Dhubri, Barpeta, Diphu, Hojai, Kamrup and Kamrup (Metro). The campaign sought to spread awareness about the harmful effects of substance abuse and promote community participation in preventing drug addiction. Hundreds of students, youth volunteers, NCC and NSS cadets, Scouts and Guides, ex-servicemen, police and armed forces personnel, representatives of social organisations and civil society members joined the concluding programme in Guwahati. Addressing the gathering at the District Library, Acharya said the padayatra was not merely an awareness campaign but represented a collective resolve to build a healthy and empowered society. He stressed the importance of discipline, self-restraint, cleanliness, service and responsible citizenship, referring to the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi. The Governor also recalled the contribution and values of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary. He said the principles of simplicity, integrity, discipline and dedication associated with Gandhi and Shastri could continue to inspire citizens. Emphasising the role of young people, Acharya called upon parents, teachers, social organisations, religious and spiritual institutions, police, administration, media and youth to work together to prevent drug abuse. He said protecting the younger generation was essential for Assam’s social and economic development. District Commissioner Swapnil Paul administered the Nasha Mukt Bharat Sankalp pledge to participants at the concluding programme. Earlier in the day, the Governor visited Gandhi Mandap in Guwahati and paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. He also planted a sapling on the premises. Senior administrative and police officials, including Joint Commissioner of Police Ankur Jain and GMC Commissioner Chinmoy Prakash Phukan, along with representatives of social organisations, attended the programme.