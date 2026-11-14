UP Congress submits list of 180 seats for alliance talks

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge Rajendra Pal Gautam said the party had submitted a list of around 180 seats and expected several rounds of discussions to finalise the arrangement. “We have already provided them with a list comprising approximately 180 seats,” he told ANI, adding that the meetings would aim to settle the matter.

Gautam also announced plans for Constitution Day on November 26. He said party workers would march from the Congress office to a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Gautam accused the Election Commission of removing valid votes, adding fake entries and changing voter details without authorisation. He said thousands of workers would take part.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Congress president Aradhana Mishra, known as Mona, said preparations had begun for “Mission 2027.” She said the party had asked its Legal Cell, Social Media wing, Media wing and Connect Centre to prepare around four themes for the coming election.

Mishra said the themes would guide the party’s election strategy. She added that the teams had been briefed and that district units and leaders of the party’s affiliated groups were returning with renewed energy. Congress has not announced more details about the seat-sharing meetings. Gautam said several rounds were expected on November 17, when the arrangement would be finalised. The party’s Constitution Day march is planned for November 26, the date India adopted its Constitution in 1949.