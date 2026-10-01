Tu Hai Meri Kiran first look raises love questions

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are set to explore the darker side of romance with their upcoming romantic thriller, Tu Hai Meri Kiran. The film’s first look has raised a key question about where love ends and obsession begins. Sonakshi shared the first glimpse on social media with the question, “Where would you draw the line between LOVE and OBSESSION?” She also confirmed that the film will release in cinemas on October 23, 2026. The poster features Sonakshi and Zaheer and carries the tagline, “She found a connection. He found an obsession.” The makers have kept the story details under wraps, but the first look suggests a mix of romance, psychological tension and possessiveness. Written and directed by Karan Rawal, the film brings the real-life married couple together on screen for the first time after their 2024 marriage. They previously worked together in Double XL. The title also refers to the iconic song linked with Darr, adding curiosity around the project. Vishal Rana, Sarvesh Goel, Ashwani Kumar, Manoj Darak and Nrupal Patel are among the producers. Echelon Productions, PAM Studios and AND Productions are backing the film, with Saregama also attached. With its central question surrounding love and obsession, Tu Hai Meri Kiran has created curiosity through its first look. Audiences will have to wait until October 23 to discover how the relationship unfolds.