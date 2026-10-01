Dorothy Telugu release date announced by Rana

Karthik Subbaraj’s Tamil film Dorothy, starring Keerthy Suresh, Sanath and Rishikanth, is set to release in Telugu theatres on October 2. Rana Daggubati announced the release in Hyderabad and will present the film in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana under Spirit Media. During the announcement, a reporter asked Rana about keeping the title Dorothy for the Telugu release and what the name meant. Rana explained that Dorothy means “a gift from God” and is the name of a character in the film. He also said the meaning would become clearer after watching the movie. Speaking about keeping the same title across languages, Rana said emotions such as crying, laughter and pain have no language. Singer Chinmayi Sripaada later defended the reporter after the interaction drew criticism online. She said not everyone had the same access to books or reading during childhood and called for empathy. Chinmayi also explained that Dorothy is not a Tamil word and responded to discussions about the title. She shared a screenshot explaining the historical phrase “friend of Dorothy”, which was used by gay people to identify each other when homosexuality was illegal. Directed by Karthik Subbaraj, Dorothy was released in Tamil in September after receiving a standing ovation at the Toronto International Film Festival. The film is set in the 1980s and follows two childhood friends whose lives change after a woman enters their lives. Produced by Guneet Monga Kapoor, Achin Jain and Jyoti Deshpande, the film has also faced homophobia and transphobia because of its queer themes. The Telugu release will now bring the story to audiences in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.