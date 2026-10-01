Shivaleeka cheers husband ahead of Drishyam release

Actress Shivaleeka Oberoi has expressed her pride in filmmaker-husband Abhishek Pathak ahead of the theatrical release of Drishyam The Conclusion. She shared pictures from the sets and spoke about the hard work behind the upcoming film. Shivaleeka reflected on the dream, hard work and sleepless nights that went into making the third installment. She also said she was fortunate to witness the journey closely and highlighted the importance of family in the Drishyam story. “I’ve seen the dream, the hard work, the sleepless nights and the heart behind it all,” Shivaleeka wrote in her social media post. She added that the world would soon see what she had been lucky enough to witness. Drishyam The Conclusion stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu in lead roles. The cast also includes Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishita Dutt, Shriya Saran and Rajat Kapoor. The Drishyam story follows a family caught in the aftermath of a shocking disappearance. Vijay works to protect his loved ones as the case threatens to uncover buried truths. Seven years later, the Salgaonkar family tries to move forward, but new circumstances put their past at risk of coming back. The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name, which has also been remade in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. Presented by Star Studio18 and produced by Panorama Studios, the film is directed by Abhishek Pathak. It is scheduled to release in theatres on October 2, 2026.