Disha Patani marks decade with Sushant memory

Actress Disha Patani has completed 10 years in Bollywood and marked the milestone by remembering her debut film and co-star Sushant Singh Rajput. Disha made her Hindi film debut with MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which released on September 30, 2016. The actress shared a throwback picture with Sushant on her Instagram Stories as she celebrated a decade in the film industry. Along with the picture, Disha expressed gratitude for the opportunities, characters and people who shaped her journey. She also remembered her character Priyanka Jha, saying the role will always remain close to her heart. The picture showed Disha and Sushant smiling as they looked at each other. She added the song Kaun Tujhe, sung by Palak Muchhal, from the film, giving the post an emotional touch. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story was a biographical sports drama based on the life of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sushant played the lead role, while Disha portrayed Priyanka Jha. The film also featured Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher. Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, in Mumbai. His death was investigated by multiple agencies and was officially treated as a case of suicide. Meanwhile, Disha is preparing for her Hollywood debut with the upcoming supernatural action-thriller The Portal of Force. Her 10-year journey has now entered another chapter as she looks ahead to new roles and opportunities.