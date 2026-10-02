Trump warns Iran over alleged flight attack link

JERUSALEM U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Thursday that Iran would be hit “very hard” if it is linked to the copilot accused of trying to crash an Israel-bound FlyDubai flight. Trump’s warning came as investigators continued examining the reasons behind the incident, in which the copilot stabbed the captain during the flight. The aircraft subsequently began to plummet before people on board intervened to stop the attack. The FlyDubai aircraft, carrying more than 180 people, was diverted and eventually landed safely in Saudi Arabia. Investigators are working to establish the circumstances surrounding the cockpit attack and whether any outside party was involved. Trump said that if Iran was found to be connected to the copilot, the country would face a severe response. His comments came while authorities continued their inquiry and had yet to establish the circumstances behind the alleged attempt. The incident has drawn international attention because of the number of people aboard the flight and the danger created by the cockpit altercation. Investigators are examining why the copilot attacked the captain and what led to the aircraft’s descent before passengers and others intervened. The flight was ultimately brought under control and landed in Saudi Arabia, while questions remain over the motive and any possible links behind the incident. Trump’s warning adds an international dimension to an investigation that is still underway.