Bihar eyes agricultural diversification through ethanol blending

PATNA Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari have described ethanol blending as a step towards diversifying Bihar’s agricultural sector, while highlighting the State’s potential for infrastructure, investment, industry and innovation. He made the remarks during the inaugural session of the Rising Bihar Investor Summit 2026 in Patna on Thursday. Gadkari said Bihar was witnessing transformative growth supported by expanding infrastructure, improved connectivity, skilled human capital and a strengthening investment ecosystem. He said these developments were creating conditions for the State to emerge as a major hub for industry, enterprise and innovation. The Minister said ethanol blending represented a move towards greater diversification of the agricultural sector. The initiative links agriculture with industrial activity and provides another area through which the State can pursue investment and economic development, according to his remarks at the summit. Gadkari also said a prosperous Bihar would have an important role in achieving the broader vision of a Viksit Bharat. He highlighted investment, employment and inclusive growth as important elements of that development process and said the State’s progress could contribute to wider national economic objectives. Driven by what he described as strong determination, Gadkari said Bihar was poised to become a prosperous and developed State in the future. He assured that the central government would extend its full support to Bihar’s development. His remarks at the investor summit focused on the State’s infrastructure, connectivity, human capital, investment ecosystem and potential for industrial growth. The emphasis on ethanol blending also pointed to agriculture as an area of diversification, alongside the State’s efforts to attract investment and strengthen its economic base. Gadkari said Bihar’s development would support employment and inclusive growth while contributing to the larger national vision of a developed India.