Putin says Modi has ‘good ideas’ to end Ukraine war

Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s efforts to help end the Russia-Ukraine conflict, saying the Indian leader has “good ideas” for finding a mutually acceptable solution. Speaking during an interaction on Thursday, Putin said Modi has consistently raised the need to end the conflict despite India’s close relations with Russia. He described Modi’s approach as neutral but focused on achieving peace and thanked him for his efforts. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one of those world leaders who constantly raises the question about putting an end to the conflict in Ukraine,” Putin said. Modi has repeatedly called for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the war. During an interview with Japan’s The Yomiuri Shimbun in August, he said India maintained a “principled and humanitarian” position and remained willing to support meaningful peace efforts. Modi said India’s relations with both Russia and Ukraine could help strengthen efforts towards an early and lasting resolution. Putin and Modi most recently met on the sidelines of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi in September, where they discussed bilateral cooperation in trade, energy, defence, infrastructure, technology and culture.