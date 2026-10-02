Congo Ebola outbreak death toll crosses 4,000

BUNIA Congo’s Ebola outbreak has recorded more than 4,000 deaths, with health authorities facing difficulties in containing the virus as infections continue to spread across the country. The latest figures released by the health ministry on Thursday showed 4,018 deaths among 8,300 confirmed cases. The figures mean that nearly half of the confirmed cases have resulted in deaths, highlighting the severity of the outbreak. Authorities are working to contain transmission as the virus continues to affect communities and place pressure on the country’s health response. The World Health Organization has raised concerns over the rapid geographical spread of Ebola into new health zones. The expansion is stretching already limited resources and making efforts to control the outbreak more difficult for health workers and authorities. Healthcare workers continue to operate in treatment centres while following protective measures against the highly infectious virus. Images from Beni in North Kivu province showed medical personnel in protective clothing being disinfected after working inside an Ebola treatment centre. The latest figures underline the growing scale of the outbreak, which has become the fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in history. With more than 8,000 confirmed infections and deaths exceeding 4,000, health authorities face the continuing challenge of containing transmission while responding to the expanding geographical spread. The health ministry’s figures were released as concerns over the outbreak’s expansion intensified. The WHO has warned that the movement of the virus into additional health zones is putting further pressure on available resources and complicating containment efforts. Authorities continue to work to limit the spread and respond to affected communities.