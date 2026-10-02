Adani Group executes Rs 2.6 lakh crore projects

MUMBAI The Adani Group has completed or is currently executing projects worth Rs 2.6 lakh crore in Maharashtra, as part of a larger investment blueprint exceeding Rs 6 lakh crore across the State. Pranav Adani, Managing Director, Agro, Oil & Gas, made the announcement during the launch of Maharashtra’s investment promotion agency, “Invest Maharashtra”, on Thursday. Pranav Adani said the group’s planned investments cover several sectors, including energy, aviation and aero-districts, urban regeneration, data centres and coal gasification. He said the commitments were made through the World Economic Forum in Davos and state partnerships as Maharashtra works towards its goal of becoming a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030. On the energy front, Adani Electricity Mumbai Limited provides electricity to more than three million residential homes and establishments across Mumbai, he said. Renewable energy accounts for over 60% of its electricity supply, with the company aiming to increase the share to 70% or more. The group is also operating a 1,000 MW High Voltage Direct Current transmission corridor to supply green electricity to Mumbai. In aviation, Adani highlighted the group’s management of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and development of the greenfield Navi Mumbai International Airport. The latter is eventually expected to handle more than 90 million passengers annually. Integrated airport-linked business and hospitality districts are also being developed around the two aviation hubs. Adani also highlighted the Dharavi Redevelopment Project as part of the group’s urban development activities in Maharashtra. He said the latest investment commitments represented a substantial expansion of the group’s plans in the State, whose Mumbai Metropolitan Region is expected to be a key driver of its economic ambitions. The group’s projects span infrastructure, energy, aviation and urban development, with Rs 2.6 lakh crore already completed or under execution.