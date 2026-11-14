Teresian College students win first prize at FINX 2026

MYSURU: R. Preethi and N. Manoj Kumar, M.Com students of Teresian College, Mysuru, have won the first prize in the Finopoly Competition at FINX 2026, an inter-collegiate finance fest. The winners received a trophy and a cash prize.

The competition was organised by the JSS Centre for Management Studies under JSS Science and Technology University, Mysuru, as part of FINX 2026, hosted by JSS Mahavidyapeetha on November 12 and 13.

The achievement highlights the students’ financial knowledge, analytical skills and competitive spirit, bringing laurels to the institution and the Department of Commerce.

The Director, Principal, faculty members and the Department of Commerce congratulated the winners on their accomplishment and wished them success in their future endeavours.