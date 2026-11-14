Telangana launches security scheme for gig workers

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Lok Sabha Opposition Leader Rahul Gandhi took part in the launch of the state’s Gig Workers Special Security Scheme. Reddy said the Gig Workers Act would be enforced under Gandhi’s guidance.

The Chief Minister’s Office said the state had set up a Gig Workers Board and was providing insurance coverage to workers. Reddy called the launch a promise fulfilled, recalling Gandhi’s assurance during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana.

Reddy said gig workers had met Gandhi during his 4,000-kilometre march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir and shared difficulties they faced at work. He said Gandhi had promised that a Congress government in Telangana would pass a law to protect them. The state later enacted the legislation, Reddy said.

“The Lok Sabha LoP had gained a first-hand understanding of the hardships faced by the poor,” Reddy said, describing the workers’ meeting with Gandhi during the yatra. He said the government was committed to supporting gig workers and thanked Gandhi on behalf of the community.

Reddy said the government provides accident insurance to gig workers. He also said the coverage limit under the Aarogyasri health scheme had been raised to Rs 10 lakh. According to the Chief Minister, the law aims to protect gig workers in every aspect. He said the state would stand by them and provide support whenever needed. Reddy said the Gandhi family had a history of keeping commitments and described the new law as protection for workers statewide.