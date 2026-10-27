State seeks price regulation on heart & kidney drugs

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a major policy initiative aimed at providing vital financial relief to chronically ill patients, the Karnataka State Drug Control Department has officially initiated moves to urge the Central Government to cap and regulate the market prices of expensive medications prescribed for severe cardiovascular and renal disorders. Building upon recent regulatory interventions that successfully reined in the exorbitant costs of critical cancer therapeutics, state health authorities are compiling an exhaustive compilation of essential cardiac and kidney drugs for formal submission to the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). For millions of patients across India battling long-term, non-communicable diseases, the escalating cost of daily pharmacotherapy represents a crushing economic burden that frequently eclipses basic household expenditures. Conditions such as chronic heart failure, advanced hypertension, coronary artery disease, and end-stage renal failure necessitate uninterrupted, lifelong medication schedules. Recognizing that prohibitive retail pricing forces many vulnerable families into deep medical debt or treatment abandonment, the State Drug Control Department has mobilized technical teams to analyze market disparities, specifically examining the wide profit margins and steep markups between manufacturer procurement costs and final retail maximum retail prices (MRPs). The comprehensive data-gathering initiative encompasses a broad spectrum of critical pharmaceutical agents. These include specialized medications utilized for blood pressure stabilization, myocardial infarction prevention, anti-coagulation therapy, heart rhythm regulation, and heart failure management. Furthermore, special analytical focus is being directed toward essential therapeutics and adjuvant medications consumed continuously by chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, particularly those undergoing expensive, life-sustaining maintenance hemodialysis sessions multiple times a week. Once the exhaustive documentation is finalized, the state will formally petition the NPPA the statutory pricing regulator operating under the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers to invoke emergency provisions or standard drug price control orders (DPCO) to bring these lifesaving drugs under strict statutory price ceilings. This state-level push coincides with broader regulatory tightening within Karnataka’s healthcare sector, highlighted by upcoming mandatory directives requiring all private hospitals and commercial clinics to transparently display generic medicine names and exact MRPs starting November 1. Public health advocates, patient welfare groups, and cardiology associations have lauded the state's proactive stance, emphasizing that capping profit margins on essential chronic care drugs will democratize healthcare access. As patients and medical practitioners across the country await formal deliberations by central pricing authorities, all eyes remain fixed on the NPPA to determine whether cardiac and renal formulations will soon join the roster of price-regulated essential medicines.