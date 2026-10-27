RSS Patha Sanchalana promotes unity, patriotism’

CH NEWS, Koppal The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) organised its annual Patha Sanchalana (march-past) in Koppal city, with more than 400 volunteers participating. T. Prasanna, RSS Pranta Sah Karyavaha, said the march aimed to strengthen social unity and instil confidence among people. Addressing the Vijayadashami celebrations at the Taluk Sports Ground after the march, Prasanna said the RSS worked to unite Hindu society and encourage people to contribute to national development while following the Constitution and respecting democratic values. He said the organisation aimed to promote discipline, good values and a sense of responsibility in every household. He called upon people to rise above differences based on caste, language and region and work together for the nation's welfare. Prasanna said RSS volunteers participated in the march without distinctions and sought to convey a message of unity. He also spoke about the organisation's service activities and efforts to promote environmental protection, social harmony, family values, indigenous thinking and civic responsibility. He alleged that the organisation had faced negative propaganda and distrust at various points in its history but continued to work with society through service initiatives. He urged citizens to recognise their responsibilities towards the community and the country. Shambulappa Virupakshappa Mudhol, a retired senior manager of United India Insurance Company and special guest, said participating in the programme was an unforgettable experience. He said the RSS placed national security and service to the country among its priorities. Mudhol urged young people to avoid harmful habits and dedicate themselves to society and the nation, rather than limiting their ambitions to career growth alone. He said the march helped promote patriotism among people. The march began at the Taluk Sports Ground and passed through prominent streets before returning to the venue via Jawahar Road. RSS functionaries, including district secretary Sandeep Mutthuge and divisional physical training head Shrinidhi Joshi, coordinated the event. BJP leaders Dr Basavaraj Kyattar and Chandrashekhar Halageri also participated. Several other RSS functionaries and volunteers were present.