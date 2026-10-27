Chitradurga final voter list records 13.17 lakh electors

Chitradurga The final electoral roll prepared under the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Electoral Rolls-2026 has been published in Chitradurga district, with a total of 13,17,025 registered voters. Additional Deputy Commissioner and Additional District Election Officer B.T. Kumaraswamy announced the details at a press conference held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on Tuesday. Kumaraswamy said the final electoral roll is available for public inspection at the offices of tahsildars, who serve as Assistant Electoral Registration Officers, in all taluks. It can also be accessed through the Election Commission’s official website. According to the revision data, the electoral roll published on June 16 contained 14,40,534 voters. Booth Level Officers completed the mapping of 14,04,219 voters, achieving 97.48 per cent coverage. Enumeration forms were digitised for 12,97,789 voters. A total of 1,42,745 entries were identified under the ASDD category, covering absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate and other cases. These included 30,854 deceased voters, 70,525 permanent migrants, 21,537 duplicate entries, 18,837 absent voters and 992 cases under other reasons. When the draft electoral roll was published on August 24, the district had 12,97,789 voters. During the claims and objections period, 22,751 eligible voters were added, while 3,515 names were deleted through Form 7 due to reasons including death, migration and duplicate entries. The final list comprises 6,55,220 male voters, 6,61,737 female voters and 68 voters categorised as others. Women outnumber men, with 1,010 female voters for every 1,000 male voters. The district’s estimated population is 18,71,543, of whom 70.37 per cent are registered voters. The roll includes 26,228 voters aged 18–19, 11,394 aged 85 and above, 23,774 voters with disabilities, 360 service voters and nine overseas Indian voters. Political party representatives appreciated the district administration’s handling of the revision process. Some suggested linking Aadhaar numbers and fingerprints with electoral records to prevent bogus voting. Kumaraswamy said voter registration remains open throughout the year. Eligible people can apply using Form 6 to register, correct details or seek changes to their polling station, subject to applicable rules. Applications can be submitted at polling stations, taluk offices or the Electoral Registration Officer’s office. Election Tahsildar Bibi Fathima and representatives of the Congress, BJP, JD(S), BSP, CPI(M) and AAP attended the meeting, along with Assistant Electoral Registration Officers.