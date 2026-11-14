Rain shortage threatens rabi crops, farmers fear losses

HUBBALLI: Farmers in Hubballi and Kundgol taluks are facing fresh difficulties as a lack of post-monsoon rain threatens their Rabi crops. Already affected by poor rainfall during the Southwest Monsoon, farmers fear further losses after spending money on seeds, fertilisers and other farming expenses.

Farmers had sown chickpeas, jowar and wheat, hoping for good post-monsoon showers. However, low soil moisture is putting the crops at risk. Chickpea seedlings, which need moisture to grow, are particularly vulnerable. Farmers fear that their crops may dry up if rain does not arrive soon.

Borewell water offers little relief in several villages. Farmers in around 18 villages in Kundgol taluk, including Gudenakatti, Yaraguppi, Mulavalli, Yarinarayanapura, Kadapatti and Allapura, reportedly face problems because of saline groundwater. Similar difficulties have been reported in Haliyala, Nagarahalli and Manturu villages in Hubballi taluk.

The situation has raised concerns about both the Kharif and Rabi seasons. Farmers who suffered losses during the monsoon had hoped to recover through winter crops. However, the continuing shortage of rain has increased their financial worries, especially among those who borrowed money for cultivation.

Farmers have also expressed dissatisfaction over delays in crop insurance payments and compensation for earlier losses. They want the government to provide relief without further delay.

Basavaraj Yogappanavar, a farmer from Gudenakatti, urged the government to release pending crop insurance payments and compensation for Kharif losses. He also sought drought relief and immediate measures to protect standing Rabi crops.

With little rainfall, unsuitable borewell water and mounting debts, farmers are awaiting urgent government support. They have appealed to the authorities to speed up relief payments and take steps to reduce further crop losses.