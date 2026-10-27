R. Ashoka demands probe into waste transfer tenders

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Political friction across Karnataka intensified significantly as Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashoka dispatched a formal, high-level letter to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, demanding a thorough and independent investigation by the Lokayukta into alleged multi-crore financial irregularities surrounding waste transfer station tenders within Bengaluru. The controversy centers on a massive one hundred and 33 crore rupee waste management tender package floated under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) / Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) framework. Ashoka charged the state administration with violating core statutory criteria, bypassing mandatory financial safety protocols, and favoring ineligible corporate entities. Highlighting documents previously released during an emergency press conference, the senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader pointed out that work orders and Letters of Acceptance (LoA) were issued to private contractors in explicit defiance of cautionary directives issued by the State Finance Department. At the core of the opposition's corruption allegations is the inexplicable waiver and failure to collect mandatory additional security deposits. According to tender specifications, Package-2 carried an estimated cost of 55.4 crore rupees, requiring an additional security deposit of approximately 6.79 crore rupees, while Package-5 mandated an additional deposit of nearly 5.99 crore rupees. Ashoka questioned how the administration bypassed collecting over 12 crores in statutory security deposits from a firm whose prior annual turnovers were minimal. Furthermore, the opposition leader alleged that tenders encompassing 21 distinct packages were rushed through hurriedly without securing land clearances, technical feasibility reports, or conducting fair rate negotiations with other eligible bidders. Demanding immediate administrative intervention, Ashoka has urged the Chief Minister to seize all files pertaining to the disputed packages, cancel the compromised tender agreements outright, and initiate criminal proceedings against officials and political actors found complicit. The escalating row over municipal waste handling adds mounting pressure to the state government as urban civic infrastructure projects face intense public and legislative scrutiny.