Priyank Kharge opens KrishiKalpa agri centre in Kalaburagi

The new Centre of Excellence and incubation facility fosters agri-enterprises by mentoring innovators and promoting value addition to farm produce.

KALABURAGI: District In-charge Minister Priyank Kharge inaugurated the KrishiKalpa Centre of Excellence at Ghazipur Chakkar Katta in Kalaburagi city, marking an initiative to promote agricultural innovation, startups and entrepreneurship.

The newly established Centre of Excellence and incubation facility aims to encourage agriculture-based enterprises by offering guidance, supporting innovative ideas and facilitating value addition to agricultural produce.

Operated by the KrishiKalpa Foundation, the facility has received financial support under the LEAP scheme of the Karnataka Innovation and Technology Society (KITS), functioning under the Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Biotechnology.

The centre is expected to create a supportive ecosystem for aspiring entrepreneurs, startups and innovators in the agricultural sector. It will help emerging businesses develop new ideas, strengthen their entrepreneurial capabilities and explore opportunities to create value-added products and services.

The facility will also provide guidance and support to individuals seeking to transform agriculture-related ideas into sustainable business ventures.

Medical Education, Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Minister Dr. Sharanaprakash R. Patil, Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation Chairperson and Kalaburagi North MLA Kaneez Fatima, Kalaburagi South MLA Allamaprabhu Patil, Legislative Council members Thimmanappa Kamaknoor and Jagadev Guttedar, JESCOM Chairman Praveen Patil Harwal, Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority Chairman Mazhar Alam Khan and Karnataka State Pulses Development Board Chairman Syed Mohammed Chishti Saheb were among those present.

IGP Shantanu Sinha, Deputy Commissioner Mohammed Ikramulla Shariff, City Police Commissioner Dr. S.D. Sharanappa, Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu, DCP Shalu, Zilla Panchayat CEO Rahul Sankanoor, City Corporation Commissioner P. Shravan Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner Rayappa Hunsagi also attended.

KrishiKalpa founder and industry representatives Dr. K. Ullas Kamath, Dr. Prashant Prakash, Sri Krishna Sridhar and CEO C.M. Patil participated in the programme.