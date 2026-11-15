Portugal falls 1-4 in first post-Ronaldo match

BRAGA: Portugal suffered a 1-4 defeat against Denmark in their UEFA Nations League encounter at Estadio Municipal on Saturday, marking their first match following Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement. Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund scored twice, overshadowing the emotional tribute paid to Portugal’s former captain. The defeat marked a difficult beginning for the national team without its iconic number seven.

Before the match, Portugal players wore jerseys featuring Ronaldo’s famous number seven to honour his contribution to the national team. Supporters also joined the celebrations, chanting his name as his image appeared on the stadium’s big screen in the seventh minute. Despite the emotional atmosphere, Denmark maintained their focus and gradually took control of the contest.

Portugal started strongly, creating several opportunities through Vitinha and Pedro Neto. However, Danish goalkeeper Mads Hermansen made important saves to keep the hosts from scoring. Denmark initially thought they had taken the lead through Hojlund in the 38th minute, but the goal was disallowed following a foul in the build-up. The visitors eventually opened the scoring in the 43rd minute when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg converted a penalty.

Denmark increased their advantage after the break, with Hojlund scoring a brilliant volley in the 50th minute following a pass from Mikkel Damsgaard. Seven minutes later, he found the net again to complete his brace. Portugal coach Jorge Jesus made three substitutions in the 63rd minute, introducing Carlos Forbs, Francisco Trincao and Joao Palhinha. However, the changes failed to turn the match around. Joachim Andersen added Denmark’s fourth goal in the 75th minute with a header from Mathias Jensen’s cross.

Despite the defeat, Portugal remain top of Group A in League A and have qualified for the quarter-finals. Denmark, sitting second, need just one point against Norway in their final group match on Tuesday to secure their place.