Khelo India Youth Games 2026 logo, mascot unveiled

HYDERABAD: Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy unveiled the official logo and mascot for the eighth edition of the Khelo India Youth Games 2026 on Sunday. The event will take place across Telangana from December 11 to 22, bringing together young athletes from different parts of the country. Around 8,000 athletes and participants are expected to attend the competition.

Speaking at the launch, Mandaviya said the Union Government was committed to encouraging young people to participate in sports. He highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making sports an important part of national development. “The Union Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to promoting sports,” Mandaviya said. He also noted that initiatives such as the Khelo India Youth Games, Beach Games, Winter Games and Tribal Games were helping expand sporting opportunities.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said sporting events could help young people stay away from substance abuse and other social challenges. He connected the initiative with the vision of a drug-free youth for a developed India. The Games will be conducted across six cities: Hyderabad, Khammam, Karimnagar, Hanumakonda, Mahabubnagar and Nizamabad.

The competition will feature 29 disciplines, including 27 competitive sports and two demonstration events. Archery, athletics, badminton, basketball, boxing, football, hockey, kabaddi, swimming, wrestling and weightlifting are among the competitive events. Softball will be introduced as a competitive sport for the first time, while sailing and Karra Samu will feature as demonstration events.

The mascot, named Neelamani, represents energy, courage, agility and pride. The logo combines Telangana’s cultural heritage with sporting symbols, including the Kakatiya Kala Thoranam, Buddha statue and Tangedu flower. Its tagline, “Khel Ka Junoon, Telangana Ki Jaan Aur Pehchaan”, highlights the state’s passion for sports. The organisers aim to use the event to encourage young talent and strengthen India’s sporting culture.