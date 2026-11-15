BFI appoints Nilsson to strengthen boxing science

NEW DELHI: The Boxing Federation of India (BFI) has appointed Swedish sports expert Mats Rickard Nilsson as its Head of Sports Science until the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The move aims to improve scientific training and help Indian boxers achieve international success.

Nilsson, who has worked with the Swedish Olympic contingent, brings over 30 years of experience in strength and conditioning. He previously worked with Indian boxers in 2019.

BFI president Ajay Singh said the appointment would strengthen the federation’s sports science system through an evidence-based approach to athlete preparation.

Nilsson will spend 75 days annually with the Indian boxing team and provide remote support during the remaining period. His responsibilities include monitoring performance, reviewing data and preparing scientific training plans.

Nilsson said he was delighted to join the programme and would focus on physical preparation, recovery and managing training loads to improve athletes’ performance.