India claims historic series win with dominant bowling

MOUNT MAUNGANUI: India defeated New Zealand by 22 runs in the fifth and final ODI at Bay Oval on Sunday, securing a 3-1 series victory. The win marked India’s third ODI series triumph on New Zealand soil, following their successes in 2009 and the 2018-19 season. The Indian bowlers delivered an impressive performance to defend a modest target of 210 runs.

Batting first, India struggled to build partnerships after losing Rohit Sharma for seven, Virat Kohli for five and Ruturaj Gaikwad for 18. The early dismissals left the visitors under pressure at 34 for three. Captain Shreyas Iyer scored 22, while Ishan Kishan and Axar Patel contributed 46 runs each. Naman Dhir added 31, helping India recover before New Zealand’s bowlers struck again. Arshdeep Singh scored a quick 14, including two sixes, while Mohammed Siraj remained unbeaten on 14. India was eventually bowled out for 209 in 42.1 overs. Jacob Duffy and Mitchell Santner took three wickets each, while Matthew Fisher claimed two.

Chasing 210, New Zealand lost Tim Seifert for 14, while Will Young managed 22. Nick Kelly and Dean Foxcroft tried to rebuild the innings, scoring 22 and 31 respectively. However, Arshdeep Singh struck regularly, taking three wickets, including those of Kelly, Finn Allen and Kristian Clarke. Auqib Nabi and Yash Thakur also contributed with important breakthroughs, reducing New Zealand to 119 for six.

Captain Santner scored 24, while Clarke added 16, attempting to keep the chase alive. Naman Dhir dismissed Santner, while Arshdeep removed Clarke to increase the pressure. Axar Patel then dismissed Jacob Duffy and Blair Tickner, ending New Zealand’s innings at 187 in 48.1 overs. Arshdeep finished with three wickets for 30 runs, while Axar and Siraj claimed two each. The victory highlighted India’s bowling strength and secured another memorable ODI series success away from home.