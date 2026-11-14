Pistols seized, man held in Mumbai

MUMBAI: The Mumbai Crime Branch arrested a man and seized two country-made pistols and 19 live cartridges in Agripada, police said.

The accused, identified as Ganesh Landge, was allegedly carrying the weapons without a licence or permit.

Police said Crime Branch Unit 2 received information that a man planned to bring illegal firearms and ammunition into the area. Officers laid a trap and detained Landge, who they said was moving suspiciously. A search allegedly found the two pistols and cartridges.

A case was registered at Agripada police station under relevant sections of the Arms Act. Investigators are examining where the weapons came from, why they were brought to the area and whether others were involved. Police told a court that information had pointed to four people sitting together with weapons, and said some suspects were absconding. The accused claimed officers had arrived suddenly to arrest him. Police also referred to the investigation of the Tiger Shroff case. The court remanded Landge to two days in police custody.

In a separate operation on May 24, the Crime Branch’s Anti-Extortion Cell arrested three alleged Lawrence Bishnoi gang operatives near St George’s Hospital on P D’Mello Road. Police seized three Chinese-made pistols and 45 cartridges. Officials said the investigation would identify the weapons’ source, intended use and any links to a wider illegal arms network operating in Mumbai and nearby areas.