Phone tapping of Rahul Gandhi unacceptable: Dr Ajay Singh

RAICHUR: District In-charge Minister Dr Ajay Dharam Singh has criticised the Union government over allegations of phone tapping involving opposition leaders, describing such surveillance as unacceptable and raising concerns over privacy and democratic rights.

Reacting to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s social media post alleging phone tapping, the minister questioned the safety and privacy of opposition leaders and ordinary citizens.

The minister said allegations of surveillance targeting a senior opposition leader raised serious questions about the privacy and security of other political leaders and members of the public.

He also accused the Union government of restricting public protests and demonstrations organised by opposition parties. According to him, metro services are blocked, mobile jammers installed and bus services disrupted whenever protests or agitations take place.

He alleged that such measures affected the public’s ability to participate in democratic demonstrations and created an atmosphere of uncertainty.

“Whenever there is a protest or agitation, the government blocks metro services, installs jammers and disrupts bus services. The way the Union government is handling these situations is pushing the country towards a state of disorder,” he alleged.

The minister’s remarks came after Rahul Gandhi raised concerns on social media over alleged surveillance of opposition leaders. The allegations have brought renewed attention to issues concerning privacy, surveillance and the rights of political parties to organise peaceful protests.