Phone tapping exposes BJP’s fear, says minister

VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Minister Madhu Bangarappa has accused the BJP-led Union government of misusing central investigative agencies and resorting to alleged phone tapping to target political opponents, describing such actions as a reflection of the ruling establishment’s fear and insecurity.

Bangarappa launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government, alleging that agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department were being misused to create political turmoil across the country through surveillance and other alleged abuses of authority.

He also criticised what he described as the BJP’s practice of targeting political opponents with allegations before inducting them into the party.

“Those whom the BJP once criticises and portrays in a negative light are brought into its fold within a week, as if they have been put through a washing machine and come out completely clean. They are then given positions of power. Shouldn’t they feel ashamed of indulging in such politics?” he questioned.

Referring to the phone-tapping controversy, the minister alleged that the reported surveillance demonstrated the government’s apprehension over growing public resentment against the alleged misuse of power.

“When people, including children, take to the streets to protest against the misuse of authority, the ruling establishment becomes nervous. The alleged phone tapping is intended to find out what people are discussing and what they are planning,” Bangarappa alleged.

He further accused the Union government of abusing its constitutional authority by keeping political opponents and critics under surveillance.

The minister’s remarks come amid a political controversy surrounding allegations of phone tapping involving opposition leaders. Bangarappa maintained that the alleged surveillance reflected the government’s growing insecurity in the face of public criticism and opposition.