Pankaj Advani wins historic 29th World Title

BIRMINGHAM Indian cue sports legend Pankaj Advani won his 29th career world title after defeating England’s Robert Hall 1906-1206 in the final of the World Billiards Championship in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on Friday. The 41-year-old produced an outstanding performance, including a remarkable 587 break, to secure victory in a gruelling five-hour contest. Advani, the only Indian to reach the semifinals, displayed his experience and scoring ability against Hall, who had reached the world championship final five times without winning the title. Advani began with a 91 break before Hall responded with a strong 203 run to take the lead. The contest remained closely fought during the opening stages. Hall later produced an impressive 331 break, moving more than 300 points ahead and putting Advani under pressure. With less than two hours remaining, the English player appeared well placed to claim his maiden world title. However, Advani responded with a fluent 210 break, reducing the deficit to around 100 points. The turning point came when Hall missed a routine shot, allowing Advani to return to the table. The Indian capitalised on the opportunity with a stunning 587 break, the highest of this year’s championship, turning the contest decisively in his favour. He eventually sealed the title with a 1906-1206 victory. Earlier, Advani defeated compatriot Sourav Kothari 1134-575 in the quarterfinals before overcoming England’s David Causier 1607-1271 in the semifinals. He will now prepare for the IBSF World Snooker Championship in Indore in mid-November, where he will target his 30th world title.