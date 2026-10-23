Mona Agarwal Wins Two Shooting Gold Medals

Shooting provided another standout performance through Mona Agarwal, who won two gold medals and set records. She opened her campaign with gold in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, scoring 250.0 points to establish a Games record. She edged fellow Indian Avani Lekhara by 0.4 points, giving India a one-two finish. Mona made a strong comeback in the final, climbing from sixth place to claim the title, while two-time Paralympic champion Avani took silver. Mona won her second gold on Friday in the women’s 50m rifle 3 Positions SH1 final, recording a world-record score of 357.5 points. The result placed her 3.8 points ahead of China’s Cuiping Zhang, who took silver. Mona’s score surpassed the previous world record of 356, set by Sweden’s Anna Benson in July 2026. Avani, the other Indian in the final, finished fourth after losing ground in the standing series, despite being among the top two after the prone position. Mona’s double gold further strengthened her position among India’s leading para-shooters.