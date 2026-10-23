Indian athletes deliver strong Para Games performance

Thulasimathi Murugesan and Manasi Joshi won gold in the women’s doubles SL3-SU5 category. The Indian pair defeated reigning world champions Yang Qiuxia and Xiao Zuxian of China in straight games, winning 21-16 and 21-13. Their victory also avenged their defeat to the Chinese duo in the 2025 Asian Championships final. The result improved their silver medal from the previous edition to gold and added another major achievement to India’s badminton campaign. Thulasimathi had earlier joined Nitesh Kumar in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 final. The Indian pair won the opening game 21-11 against Indonesia’s Leani Ratri Oktila and Hikmat Ramdani, but lost the next two games 19-21 and 14-21. They finished with silver after a close contest. Thulasimathi also earned silver in the women’s singles SU5 final after losing to China’s Yang Qiuxia. The report listed the score as 21-18, 21-11.