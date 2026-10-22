Samson’s explosive fifty guides India to victory

Christchurch India defeated New Zealand by four wickets in the first T20 International at Hagley Oval on Thursday, taking a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Sanju Samson starred with the bat, scoring a brilliant 67 off just 33 balls to guide India through a challenging chase. Batting first, New Zealand posted an imposing 225 for four in their allotted 20 overs. Glenn Phillips led the home side’s charge with a powerful 82 off 40 deliveries, putting the Indian bowlers under considerable pressure. His aggressive innings helped New Zealand maintain a high scoring rate and set a challenging target for the visitors. India captain Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first, hoping to take advantage of the conditions at the Christchurch venue. However, New Zealand’s batters made the most of their opportunities, putting the Indian bowling attack to the test. Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel and Mayank Yadav picked up one wicket each for India during the first innings. Despite their efforts, the hosts managed to cross the 220-run mark, leaving India with a demanding target of 226 runs to win. In reply, Samson produced an outstanding performance, combining attacking stroke play with effective timing to keep India in the hunt. His 33-ball knock of 67 proved crucial in maintaining the required run rate and putting pressure on New Zealand’s bowling attack. India’s batters continued to fight throughout the chase, eventually reaching the target with four wickets to spare. The victory gave the visitors an early advantage in the series and strengthened their recent record against New Zealand. India had defeated New Zealand in the bilateral series played earlier this year and also beaten them in the World Cup final. The opening T20I victory further boosted the visitors’ confidence as both teams prepare for the remaining four matches. New Zealand will now look to bounce back in the second T20I, while India will aim to extend their lead in the series