Government proposes colour-coded driving licences for citizens

NEW DELHI The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed introducing separate colour schemes for driving licences issued to Indian and foreign nationals as part of draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The ministry has also proposed removing the requirement for affidavits sworn before an executive magistrate or notary as proof of age and address. Instead, affidavits and life insurance policies have been proposed as acceptable documents for these purposes, with the aim of preventing misuse. Under the proposed changes, driving licences would be required to carry the holder’s blood group, mobile number and emergency contact numbers. The measures are intended to improve the availability of essential information and support identification in emergencies. The ministry has also proposed increasing the qualifying score for the safe-driving tutorial assessment from 60% to 75%. The assessment is part of the process intended to promote awareness of road safety and responsible driving practices. In another proposed measure, select online driving licence services completed through Aadhaar authentication would receive a fee waiver. The move could encourage applicants to use digital services while simplifying licence-related procedures. The proposals form part of draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules and are not yet confirmed as implemented requirements. Their final form will depend on the government’s decision following the draft amendment process. The proposed colour coding would distinguish licences issued to Indian citizens from those issued to foreign nationals. The ministry has not specified the exact colours in the information released in the report. The changes would affect documentation requirements, licence details, assessment standards and access to online services. If adopted, they could alter how applicants establish their age and address, complete the safe-driving tutorial assessment and apply for selected services. The proposals reflect an effort to revise driving licence procedures and strengthen road-safety administration. Further details on implementation and the final rules would depend on the ministry’s subsequent decisions.