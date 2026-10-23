India Industrial Fair Opens In Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar More than 500 exhibitors from across India are showcasing industrial products, technologies and manufacturing capabilities at the 15th India Industrial Fair-Udyam 2026, which began in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Friday. Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel inaugurated the four-day exhibition, organised by Laghu Udyog Bharati at the Helipad Exhibition Centre from October 23 to 26. Spread across 50,000 square metres, the fair brings together micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), startups, manufacturers and technology innovators. The exhibition features businesses from more than 12 sectors, presenting a wide range of products and technological solutions. Participating industries span engineering, handicrafts and other manufacturing segments, providing visitors with an opportunity to explore India's diverse industrial capabilities under one roof. The event aims to create opportunities for businesses to establish partnerships, explore collaborations and discuss investment prospects. Its programme includes business networking sessions, investment discussions, expert guidance and presentations on industrial technologies. Business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings have also been organised to connect enterprises with potential commercial partners and government representatives. These interactions are intended to help businesses explore new markets, identify opportunities and strengthen their operations. The fair seeks to promote entrepreneurship, innovation and the growth of MSMEs, which play an important role in India's industrial and economic development. It also aligns with the Centre's Aatmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India initiatives, which seek to strengthen domestic manufacturing and encourage self-reliance.