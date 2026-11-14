Nehru’s contributions to India remain immense: Gonal

KOPPAL: Senior writer G.S. Gonal said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru made immense contributions to India’s development. He was speaking as the chief guest at a Children’s Day programme organised at Sadar Shah Wali Convent School in Koppal.

Gonal said Nehru’s vision helped India make progress in agriculture, industry, education, science and technology. He added that Nehru worked towards building a country free from poverty and hunger.

A day for children

Highlighting Nehru’s affection for children, Gonal said his birthday, November 14, is celebrated as Children’s Day. He urged students to follow the ideals of national leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Subhas Chandra Bose and Nehru.

He encouraged children to become responsible citizens who respect secular values and contribute to a united and prosperous nation. He reminded them that today’s children are tomorrow’s citizens.

Words for teachers

In his introductory address, headmaster Umeshbabu Surve said children are the nation’s greatest strength. He encouraged students to pursue education and develop good values. He also appreciated the teachers’ efforts towards the overall development of students.

Songs and speeches

The programme featured dance performances, speeches and various competitions by students.

Mustaf and teachers Reshma, Vijayalakshmi, Bhagyashree, Shilpa, Mahalakshmi and Bhumika were present. Teacher Ganga M. welcomed the gathering, while Manjula proposed the vote of thanks.